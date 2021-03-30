New Linwood pool complex on track to open at end of year

The Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool complex. Photo: Newsline

A new $22 million Christchurch pool complex is starting to take shape.

The walls and roof at Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool have gone up and contractors, Apollo Projects Ltd, are now focusing on constructing the inside of the $22 million complex.

All the pools are in place and the rooms are now being built.

Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool will have a multi-use 25m lane pool, a deep-water manu/splash pool, a family spa pool, learn-to-swim pool, and a pool for toddlers and water deck.

It will also have community meeting rooms and a kitchen.

"Work on the facility is progressing really well and we’re on track to have it open later this year," said Christchurch City Council head of recreation, sports and events Nigel Cox.

"We’ve started recruiting for team leaders for the facility and will advertise for frontline workers – lifeguards, fitness instructors and customer service people – in May and June.

"We're taking bookings now. Any groups that we haven’t already spoken to who are interested in booking space at Te Pou Toetoe when it opens should email the team to register their interest.

"This will help us plan how Te Pou Toetoe operates.

"Later this year, we will also start taking bookings for Swimsmart lessons at Te Pou Toetoe.

"If people are interested in signing up for swimming lessons, they can email us and we’ll get in touch when the times comes," Cox said.

Linwood College at Ōtākaro principal Richard Edmundson toured Te Pou Toetoe last week.

"How exciting to see such a community-building resource in the heart of our community," Edmundson said.

"Our children will really enjoy and receive good learning from Te Pou Toetoe, and then to hear that the Council wishes to employ local members of the community as staff for this facility - now that is the icing on the cake."

Book a space at Te Pou Toetoe: Linwood Pool here. Sign up for swimming lessons here.