No public service planned for mosque attacks anniversary

Tributes and flowers left outside Al-Noor Mosque after the terror attacks. Photo: RNZ / Isra'a Emhail

The third anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks will pass without a public remembrance service at the request of the bereaved families.

Instead there will be a number of community-led initiatives aimed at encouraging people to show their aroha and support for the Muslim community and the unity that became the symbol of the response to what occurred on 15 March 2019, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says.

It will be three years on March 15 since 51 people were killed and others were seriously injured and traumatised at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre.

Dalziel said since the attacks local and central government have sought to honour the wishes of the bereaved families and injured or traumatised survivors.

"In consultation with the bereaved families and survivors, national remembrance services were held in 2019 and 2021 - the latter date because the service planned for 2020 had to be cancelled due to COVID-19. This year, the families and survivors have told us they no longer want this type of event."

Dalziel said it is important to respect the wishes of those most affected by the tragedy.

"As a council we will wholeheartedly support the events and initiatives that the bereaved families and injured or traumatised survivors have created, and we hope all city residents will do so as well."

Events organised include an Islamic Awareness Week, which will run from March 7 to 13. Organised by the 15th March Whanau Trust, in collaboration with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand, the Muslim Association of Canterbury and others, Islamic Awareness Week will include a keynote lecture, an Islamic Art and Calligraphy exhibition and giveaways across the city.

A Unity Week will also be held in Christchurch from March 15 to 22 to harness and build on the sense of unity that emerged in the city and the rest of New Zealand after the mosque attacks, Dalziel said.

Co-ordinated by the Sakinah Community Trust, activities planned during the week will include a football tournament and an emerging ethnic leaders’ breakfast.

Race Relations Day on March 21 will be observed internationally as The Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.