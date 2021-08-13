'Not afraid to ask the hard questions': Unfinished business prompts David East to run again

David East has launched a campaign to re-claim the Coastal Ward city council seat he lost nearly two years ago.

East believed his experience as a two-term Christchurch city councillor could give him an advantage over other candidates in the October by-election.

“As a former elected community board member and councillor, I have the required knowledge and extensive experience which clearly no other candidate has,” he said.

Nominations for the $65,000 by-election, scheduled for October 8, closed at noon on Thursday.

The city council seat had belonged to broadcasting veteran James Daniels, who left the role last month to take up a dream job hosting NewstalkZB Afternoons with Simon Barnett.

The candidates are:

Kelly Barber (Labour)

Celeste Donovan (Independent - Positive Community Action)

Katie Hays

Andre Hopman (Independent)

Caleb Isaacs (Independent)

Nikora Nitro

Being ousted by Daniels from his Coastal-Burwood Community Board and city council seat in 2019 by a few hundred votes gave East the confidence to seek re-election, he said.

He was approached by a number of people who were keen to see him stand again, believing there was still unfinished business from his previous stints in local government.

“They expressed some concern that although members of our current community board were extremely enthusiastic, they are understandably lacking institutional knowledge and experience,” he said.

“Those asking me to stand again felt now more than ever, the ward required someone that had a proven track record of not being afraid to ask the hard questions.”

Former city councillor David East has launched his bid to reclaim the Coastal Ward seat he lost nearly two years ago. Photo: Geoff Sloan ​

If elected, East will advocate for funding to address outstanding roading and footpath repairs, to improve community engagement, addressing inefficiencies in city council spending, and adopting a community-led approach to climate change.

Another priority included always being aware there was more to the ward than solving the issues of New Brighton Mall.

“The ward stretches from Southshore to Brooklands and there are numerous issues deserving attention in those places as well.”

East said he has always adopted an attitude of working in collaboration with all elected members regardless of their political affiliation.

Voting on issues with an approach of what is best for his community and city came first, even at the risk of “facing the occasional code of conduct” when asking the hard questions.

Said East: “I am not afraid to front the community and explain my actions and decisions, as was the case when I challenge the council concerning significant anomalies in the District Plan, and the unjust impact it was having on the restoration of building rights for residents in South Brighton, South Shore and Redcliffs.”

East is a proud, fourth-generation resident of the North Beach and New Brighton area, with great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents having all lived in the area.

He has raised his own family in the ward and is involved with a number of organisations, including rugby and surf life saving clubs and the Wainoni Avonside Community Services Trust.