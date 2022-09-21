Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Person in critical condition after crash at Christchurch workplace

    One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on Nga Mahi Rd in Sockburn at 4am on Wednesday.

    A police spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle.

    The scene of the crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning. Photo: George Heard
    St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the incident.

    It appears a ute overturned at a construction site.

    A person was transported to hospital in a critical condition. Photo: George Heard
    St John transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

    "Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the incident," a spokesperson said.

    WorkSafe has been advised.

    NZ Herald