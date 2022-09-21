Person in critical condition after crash at Christchurch workplace

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person is in critical condition after a crash at a workplace in Christchurch this morning.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Nga Mahi Rd in Sockburn at 4am on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said the crash involved one vehicle.
St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the incident.
It appears a ute overturned at a construction site.
St John transported one patient to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.
"Inquiries are under way to determine the circumstances of the incident," a spokesperson said.
WorkSafe has been advised.