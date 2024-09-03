Public feedback wanted on plan to raise motorway speed limit

Photo: NZTA

Consultation has started on a proposal to raise the speed limit to 110km/h on Christchurch's Southern Motorway.

If the speed limit rise gets the green light, it will become the first road in the South Island to have a 110km/h limit.

The public consultation comes after Mayor Sam Broughton wrote to Minister of Transport Simeon Brown asking for a speed limit increase, suggesting it could go as high as 120km/h.

Broughton later clarified his comments saying that a 110km/h limit was the more likely outcome.

“I personally support the conclusion of the NZTA (New Zealand Transport Agency) speed limit review that 110km/h is the right balance for this stretch of road, but it is important for the community to provide their feedback to NZTA who make the ultimate decision,” Broughton said.

NZTA is proposing the 110km/h limit would run from the Curletts Rd interchange in Addington to the Weedons Rd interchange in Rolleston.

Said Brown: “These motorways have safety features that greatly reduce the risk of death or serious injury in a crash, including two lanes in each direction, flexible median barrier between opposing lanes, and a smooth alignment that offers good forward visibility for drivers.”

There have been mixed views about the changes with a Star News poll showing there was more support for the increased speed.

It could take six to 12 months before any new speed limit comes into effect.

The consultation period runs until October 3. People can have their say at http://nzta.govt.nz/csm110.