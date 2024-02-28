Rolleston man's replica Hamilton jet boat launched in Canterbury

There was a lot of interest at the Waimakariri boat ramp on Sunday, as a seven-year labour of love hit the water.

Jim Lapsley launches the Saucy Jane. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Rolleston man Jim Lapsley launched his replica of Sir William Hamilton's original jet boat, the 'Saucy Jane', which was first designed 70 years ago.

Lapsley has had a lot of interest in the project.

"You can trace all of these jet boats all back to this one boat.

"You can trace every jet ski from the success of this one boat.

"So it's pretty special."

Lapsley was keen to resurrect this part of New Zealand's history to prove the world's first successful jet boat worked just as it did in 1954.

He used photos to help recreate the vessel, although few original materials were used.

He said because it is based on the 1950s design, the boat's handling isn't the best.

"(It's) terrible, could be described as underwhelming.

"But that's 1954, that's what started it all.

"You know, you can't expect it to go like a modern jet boat with 30 horsepower, the modern ones have got 400."

There was a lot of interest as Jim Lapsley launched the Saucy Jane. Photo: Supplied

He says Bill Hamilton never claimed to have invented the world's first jet boat but instead refined the 1950s engine and design of the boat enough to produce the world's first useful, modern jet boat.

"To bring this back to life is pretty special, and especially when people look in it and they say: 'Oh is this the original?' And that's the reaction I was looking for."

Lapsley will be showing off his piece of maritime history at the New Zealand Antique and Classic Boat Show in Nelson this weekend.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air