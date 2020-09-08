Safe crossing points sought between mosque and Hagley Park

The Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Dean's Ave. Photo: File

Some of the lingering effects of the Christchurch terrorist attacks will be tackled as the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board maps out the rest of its term.

The board wants to develop connections between the Al Noor Mosque, Hagley Park and the surrounding communities to support community recovery.

There has been increased interest in the area around the mosque in the wake of the March 15 attacks and there are concerns about pedestrian safety.

The Canterbury Muslim Association is keen for safe crossing points across Deans Ave to enhance the use of Hagley Park.

Meanwhile, nearby residents say healing and recovery may be enhanced with pedestrian access between the two Brockworth Pl entrances, and with reflective planting and seating.

This detail is part of the community board’s just-adopted 2020/22 plan, in which the board says it will advocate for safe crossing points to be included in the council’s spending plan.

It will also advocate for an urban regeneration and revitalisation programme for the area, and provide funding for initiatives that support connections with the affected communities.

The plan notes Riccarton is the most multi-cultural of all city wards, and the board wants to build stronger relationships with its multi-ethnic communities.

People in the area were under increasing pressure from traffic and intensification “that is impacting their suburban nature and having an effect on residents,” the board’s plan said.

“The board actively supports residents experiencing these increasing pressures and will advocate strong to council to preserve existing communities.

“The Al Noor Mosque and Buddhist temple are situated in this community as well as the Rewi Alley School.

“The board wants to build stronger relationships with our multi-ethnic communities by developing connections between Al Noor Mosque, Hagley Park and surrounding communities to support community recovery.”