Speed limit lowered for east Christchurch streets

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council has agreed to lower the speed limit on 20 streets in the Avondale area.

The Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board approved the proposal to change the neighbourhood streets from 50km to 40km at a meeting last month.

And today city councillors agreed to the new limit on the roads bounded by Anzac Drive, Wainoni Road, Hulverstone Drive, Avondale Road and Breezes Road.

The project will cost $18,000 to put in gateways and signs.

Consultation with residents took place last year and a history of complaints about vehicles travelling too fast through the area was identified.

Of the 62 submissions made, 40 per cent were in support of the proposed speed limit changes, while 23 per cent were against and 37 per cent showed no indication either way.

"We have heard from Avondale residents that the current 50km/h speed limit is not safe or appropriate for the area and that they generally travel well below the limit for safety reasons," said council transport operations manager Stephen Wright.

The public feedback also highlighted antisocial driver behaviour. Council staff are working on proposals to introduce physical changes to prevent this in the area, Wright said.

“Introducing a lower speed limit will help to reinforce this safer driving behaviour and help those unfamiliar with the area understand the safe and appropriate speed.

"It should also make it easier and safer for people to walk and cycle around the neighbourhood."