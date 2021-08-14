Teen dies after stabbing at party in Fendalton

Police were called to the incident in Fendalton last night. Photo: NZ Herald

A 16-year-old has died following a stabbing at a party in "a quiet cul-de-sac" in Christchurch last night.

A homicide investigation is under way following the death, which occurred in Fendalton.

Police responded to a report of a serious assault at a residential property in Medbury Terrace, at 10.30pm, Detective Inspector Michael Ford said.

Three people had serious injuries, one of whom later died.

The two others are in hospital in a stable condition.

Medbury Tce resident Margaret Harper was woken last night to the disturbance.

"I was asleep when a neighbour called me to ask if I was alright, and they said 'something terrible's happened in the street,' she said.

She had lived on Medbury Tce for 30 years and said nothing like this had ever happened.

"There's not even any children on the street, or young families - it's just quiet older people."

"These things do happen, but they just don't happen on our street."

She said the street had pulled together following the tragedy, calling and messaging to check in on one another.

Another neighbour told The New Zealand Herald the incident had caused "quite a disturbance" on their normally quiet street, and police had not allowed them to leave their houses.

They said Medbury Tce was a cul-de-sac with only eight or ten houses.

Fendalton is one of Christchurch's wealthiest suburbs with median house prices well over $1.2m.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation, including a scene examination, "to determine what occurred and who is responsible".

"We are aware there were a large number of people on Medbury Tce during the course of the evening," Ford said.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.