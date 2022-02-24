Turner ends mayoral race: Who will take on Mauger?

Andrew Turner. Photo: Star Media

Christchurch’s mayoral race has taken an unexpected twist with incumbent deputy Andrew Turner opting out, leaving councillor Phil Mauger as the only confirmed candidate as the polls loom in October.

Long touted as a potential candidate to succeed retiring mayor Lianne Dalziel, Turner today revealed he will end his 12-year career in local government politics rather than target the top job.

Mauger, for one, was stunned when told by The Star of Turner’s decision while the rumour mill has soon in overdrive regarding likely names for the ballot paper on October 8.

High-profile Government minister Megan Woods, the MP for Wigram, who made an unsuccessful mayoral campaign in 2007, was floated as a possible contender though she quickly scotched speculation from the Beehive.

“Absolutely no. Been there, done that and literally have the T-shirt,” she replied when asked if would entertain leaving Parliament for a second crack at the role.

Phil Mauger.

Mauger was taken aback Turner, the councillor for Banks Peninsula and left-leaning People’s Choice caucus leader, was no longer a potential rival.

"I’m surprised, I was looking forward to a good, fair old tussle with Andrew,” he said.

"I don’t who will pop out of the woodwork now but it’s not going to change my focus. I’ll be focused to the bitter end and I’m sure it’ll be a good outcome."

The People’s Choice is now pondering whether to enter a mayoral candidate, who would have ground to make up, given Mauger, a centre-right independent representing the Burwood Ward, launched his campaign six months ago.

They will select a candidate for Banks Peninisula in April but The People’s Choice chair Michele Lomax was unsure about the mayoralty.

"We’re coming to grips with Andrew’s decision, we would certainly like to see someone who has got our values challenge Phil for the mayoralty, but we’re not aware of anyone right at the moment," she said.

"We can work with Phil, for sure, but we think it’s really important that somebody can give voters a viable choice.

"We’ll be working as quickly as we can to make sure that happens."

If and when a candidate is endorsed by People’s Choice, Lomax admitted they there was no guarantee they would stand under the organisation’s banner, the Labour Party or an independent.

Sam MacDonald, councillor for Waimairi and a member of the National party-aligned Independent Citizens group, was surprised by the timing of Turner’s announcement, though not the rationale.

"Andrew’s not stupid, he’s probably worked out that more of the same is not what the public want, he’s basically been second in charge to a regime that’s seen residents’ satisfaction drop significantly," he said.

"He’s obviously cottoned on that someone like Phil, who is conventional, and is basically new to the system, will bring about some good change."

Independent Citizens decided not to field a candidate when Mauger declared his ambitions.

Turner was still interested to see how the race panned out.

"I’d be very surprised if there was only name on there at that time (of voting)."

Turner, who started his local government career on the Banks Peninsula Community Board, said he took a potential mayoral bid seriously over the second half of 2021 before choosing a change of direction.

"It never landed on ‘this is definitely what I want to do’, then I had some time to reflect on a huge year over the summer holidays.

"I’m now in a position where I think it’s time to move on and look at some new opportunities."