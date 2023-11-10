Two injured in e-scooter crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person was taken to hospital in a serious condition after an e-scooter crash in central Christchurch this morning.
A second person involved in the crash at the intersection of Bealey Ave and Manchester St was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.
A police spokesperson said the crash, involving an e-scooter, was reported just before 4am on Friday.
Hato Hone St John sent three emergency vehicles to the scene. Two people were transported to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition and the other moderate, a spokesperson said.