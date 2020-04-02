Thursday, 2 April 2020

Two suspicious early morning car fires in Canterbury

    By Matt Slaughter
    Fire crews attended two suspicious car fires in Canterbury on Thursday morning.
     
    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Firefighters from Wigram Station were called to Shands Rd, Prebbleton about 1.20am to find a vehicle in flames. This took about an hour to extinguish.
     
    He said another car fire on Prestons Rd, Marshland about 4.30am was attended by a crew from ANZAC Fire Station and took 40 minutes to put out.
     
    The spokesman said no one is believed to have been in the vehicles or injured in the fires.

     

