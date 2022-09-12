U-turn motel owner hopeful after meeting

The owner of 306 Motel Apartments in Christchurch is "hopeful" something might change after a community board meeting last week.

Star News published an article last week about Sally Ching’s 18-month battle with Christchurch City Council to try and stop the thousands of cars that did u-turns in her motel’s car park since the Ilam-Riccarton-Middleton intersection’s safety upgrade.

The Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board met and agreed a meeting should happen as soon as possible with members from the board, two traffic staff from the city council and Ching.

The 306 Motel Apartments car park. Photo: Star News

Community board member Helen Broughton suggested the meeting and saw it as a “special meeting we have with staff and Sally because I think there are solutions, I don’t believe we can’t find some solutions”.

Fellow board member Mark Peters visited Ching on Tuesday morning to see if anything had been done.

“Of which I said of course not,” Ching said.

Motel owner Sally Ching has had enough of motorists using her car park to navigate a tricky intersection. Photo: Star News

Ching said she had spoken to all of the board members, and they had been very supportive.

“I have to be hopeful, I have to make an assumption that something is going to happen because otherwise what am I going to do,” she said.

“I have to be hopeful that someone can come and visit us ... that’s what I’m asking at the moment: that they come on-site, someone that actually has the power or the knowledge or the influence that they can actually help.”