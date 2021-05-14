Work to turn Lancaster Park site into green space under way

The redevelopment of the Lancaster Park site. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Work is now well under way at the Lancaster Park site in Christchurch to turn it into a community recreational space and sports fields.

The partial removal of the foundations of the former Paul Kelly and Deans stands, which were part of the demolished Lancaster Park stadium, is progressing well.

The concrete from the foundations is being broken up and buried around the outside of the site. Excavation work is also being undertaken to level the site.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Andrew Rutledge talks about how the work is coming along: