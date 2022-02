'You are a traitor': Ardern heckled during announcement in Christchurch

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was heckled while making an announcement on a low-emission transport scheme in Christchurch on Thursday.

Ardern was followed outside of the Orion building by a group of four people.

While standing beside an electric truck, a woman can be heard yelling "you are a traitor" at Ardern.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was heckled by a group of protestors at the announcement. Photo: Georgia O'Connor-Harding

Ardern was announcing a range of new climate-friendly vehicle and technology projects to get funding from the Government, including New Zealand's first electric milk tanker.

The prime minister and Minister of Energy and Resources Dr Megan Woods were revealing the new-look Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF).

A solar-panelled bus, electric off-road farm vehicles and new high-powered EV charging stations are among the projects to receive a boost.

The package will see a combined total of $6.45 million in Government funding for 26 projects, including vehicles, technology and EV charging initiatives. This is matched by $9.03 million from the applicants.

"The LETF is all about finding replicable solutions through innovative transport and infrastructure," said Woods.

Megan Woods. Photo: File image

"The projects included in this round show the potential for electric and low-emissions transport across a wide range of sectors: From all-terrain farm vehicles to heavy freight.

"Some of these are hard to decarbonise, so this is great progress towards reducing our transport emissions.

"We know it makes sense to partner with business as we continue our Covid-19 economic recovery, so we can simultaneously bring down emissions, and seize the opportunities that come from creating new jobs in new industries."

Fonterra will operate the electric 46T milk tanker with battery-swap technology at the Waitoa Depot, near Tauranga.

Kiwi H2 has exclusively licensed a UK product ULEMCo Ltd to introduce to New Zealand to convert diesel vehicles to run on 40 per cent hydrogen, aiming to save 40 per cent of emissions.

Bayes Coachlines will build a passenger bus with solar panels providing 5-10 per cent of its own power. It will be designed to have a greater range and less maintenance than other electric buses.

MyFleet Rural will launch four Pickman 4WD, fully electric, off-road UTVs at field days and A&P shows throughout New Zealand .

Firth Industries will get the country's first electric battery-swap concrete mixer truck, which will operate in Penrose.

"The Government expanded the scope of the LETF to increase its impact and encourage innovation in the transport sector," Woods said.

"These latest projects show the fund is doing what it is designed to do, with the sector embracing clean energy in some very sophisticated ways."

As part of LETF, a boost to the nationwide electric vehicle charging network has also been confirmed.

Said Climate Change Minister James Shaw: "The EV charging network is growing fast and should give drivers confidence an EV is a great choice, even on long-distance drives.

"In the last couple of years, we've plugged gaps in places like Bombay, Kaiwaka and Tauranga."

"What's great to see here is the variety and innovation on offer - from electric milk tankers to wireless charging networks.

"There are so many changes we can make to the way we move about, and together they will make a big difference to lowering emissions.

"These projects demonstrate the scale of opportunity for decarbonisation in the transport sector."