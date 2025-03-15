Car ploughs into Rolleston bedroom

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Canterbury family had shock early wake-up call after a car landed on their bed.

The crash happened at the intersection of Silverstone Loop and Shillingford Blvd, in the town of Rolleston, at 3.45am today.

The family was at home sleeping when the vehicle rolled into the house before landing on its side in the master bedroom.

The homeowners were left with cuts and bruises, and were very shaken.

A police spokesperson said the driver had moderate injuries.

Fire crews from Rolleston and Lincoln also responded to the crash.

A neighbour said there was debris on their front door and roof.

From tyre marks at the scene, it appeared the car cut across the park cleared part of the road, then rolled through the fence and into the house.

