Dry summer for parts of Canterbury

    Niwa says some areas, especially south of Christchurch, will see their soil moisture levels decreasing overall. Photo: Getty
    A dry summer awaits parts of Canterbury.

    To date in 2020 Christchurch has had over 150mm less rainfall than the yearly average from the same period.

    Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said patterns over the past few months suggest North Canterbury should get enough rain in the coming months - however those in Christchurch and further south may have to watch the taps.

    "That's the area that has seen low rainfall through winter and into spring so maybe a bit predisposed to that abnormal dryness as we work our way to the summer season."

    Noll said the total rainfall is a strong indictor of what will likely be a dry start to summer for Christchurch, and further south.

    "I'd expect that those areas, especially south of Christchurch, will see their soil moisture levels decreasing overall as we start the summer season."

     

