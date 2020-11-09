Monday, 9 November 2020

Plan sets tone for Racecourse Road

    ashburton.png

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    A structure plan for Racecourse Road development has been sent to landowners. Photo: Ashburton...
    A structure plan for Racecourse Road development has been sent to landowners. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    A structure plan for Racecourse Road will guide development for the next 60 years.

    Three hundred new residential D sections have been identified in an outline development plan for the northern side of Racecourse Road in Ashburton.

    One new road running north/south has already been approved as part of a consented subdivision at 174 Racecourse Road and a proposed spine road is shown running east/west from State Highway 1 at Golf Links Road, to level with Farm Road.

    Sewage, water or stormwater infrastructure is not part of the plan though the Ashburton District Council will evaluate this on a case-by-case basis as new developments and subdivisions happen. The structure plan will guide development in the area for the next 60 years.

    Council strategy and compliance group manager Jane Donaldson said the structure plan had been sent to all affected property owners and the document was at an informal consultation stage.

    “Staff will be engaging further with landowners, especially those who might have a road on their land. Depending on the outcome of those discussions, councillors may be asked if they want to proceed with a plan change to include the outline development plan in the district plan.”

    The already-approved road, which accesses Racecourse Road just west of Allens Road, is part of a private subdivision. There is no timetable for the work.

    The parcel of residential D land the structure plan covers is 141ha and has 23 different owners. The consented subdivision at 174 Racecourse Road creates 22 sections of 4000m2 and a reserve. The strategy is a guide for future development to co-ordinate infrastructure, prevent fragmented development and create good amenity value for property owners, the neighbourhood and the town at large.

    A valuer’s report estimated sales of the 4000m2 lots to be up to six a year.

    Council believes the implantation of an arterial road in the area would provide a clear direction for future growth in terms of layout of roads and access and help avoid fragmented development.

    Exact alignments are subject to detail design and individual talks with landowners.

    Ashburton Courier

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter