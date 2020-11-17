Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Rangitata MP Jo Luxton to confirm Ashburton office soon

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    Rangitata MP Jo Luxton. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    Rangitata MP Jo Luxton. Photo: Ashburton Courier
    Rangitata MP Jo Luxton hopes to confirm a new electorate office for Ashburton by the end of the month.

    She said a couple of different options were under investigation and potential staff were being interviewed. It was likely the office would not be open full-time.

    She and husband Matt have also bought a new home in Timaru and will move from Hinds near the end of the year.

    Mrs Luxton has been living in the village since moving to the electorate in 1996.

    She said it was a practical move and she would be closer to an airport as she divided her time between the Beehive in Wellington, where she rents a flat, and the electorate.

    The weeks following the election have been busy, with trips to Wellington and a flurry of invitations to attend events.

    She said she enjoyed getting out to community events and school prize-givings and receiving grassroots feedback.

    “We still have a lot of people phoning or emailing with questions, queries and congratulations.”

    She is maintaining a regular presence at the Timaru farmers’ market and in Temuka as a less formal way to interact with constituents.

    Special votes have now been counted and Mrs Luxton’s final tally is 21,147, officially confirming she flipped the electorate from blue to red.

    National’s Megan Hands polled 16,739. Mrs Luxton increased her majority to 4408.

    Labour gained 48.4 per cent of the party vote and National 31.2 per cent in Rangitata.

    Mrs Luxton said life as an electorate MP was not too different to being a list MP, though there was more work helping constituents.

    Ashburton Courier

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter