Amberley pool overhaul to start soon

An artist's impression of the revamped pool. Image: Hurunui District Council

Amberley residents could be enjoying a revamped swimming pool by the end of the year.

The design has been completed, the tender awarded and work will begin soon on the $2 million Amberley swimming pool refurbishment.

Hurunui District Council community activator and project leader Roger Hornblow says that, when done, it will look and feel like a new pool.

“We have worked hard after the consultation process to incorporate the desired features and we are really pleased with the end result.

“We have continued to consult with some user groups through the design phase.

“The finished complex will be such an asset for our town and it will be an important connection point for so many of our community members.”

Kaiapoi-based Waghorn Builders put in the successful tender.

The roofing structure is set to be replaced, while the northeast entrance will be relocated to provide improved access and circulation, direct street approach and appeal.

Pool access will be improved and a pool pod will be used to make it easier for disabled and older users.

“Around one-third of the population of Amberley is over 60, so it’s important that we cater for that age group,” Mr Hornblow says.

“We didn’t have the footprint for ramps, but we will have a pool pod for easier access for disabled or elderly people.”

The pool will be re-levelled and lined to make it look and feel like a new pool, he says.

The main lap pool remodelling will make it safer for learner classes, while the deep end will be retained with a “bombing” platform added for children.

“The alignment has been designed around the local school children, which I think is important to get them involved because they will be the ones using it into the future.”

The re-levelling of the pool and surrounds will prevent water from draining into the changing rooms.

The building will have an increased footprint, with a new changing area, toilets, showers and office.

New filtration and pipework will be installed. The main pool will be heated, and sound baffles and an air purge will be installed so it is not too noisy or too hot for parents supervising their children.

The outside pool will be demolished and the area remodelled with a picnic area for families. Stage two is expected to add an outside children’s play area to the site.

The council is putting $1.5m towards the project, with $100,000 raised by local group Save Our Pool and $400,000 from external funders.

“Save Our Pool has really been the jewel in the crown. They have fundraised through all sorts of different things and have made applying for external funding possible,” Mr Hornblow says.