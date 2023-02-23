Barking up a storm

For all entrants in the Hurunui Young Farmers ‘Bark Up’ competition, the judging came down to loudness, tone and presence to win.

Held at the Hurunui Hotel on Saturday evening, over 30 dogs and novelty entrants bayed, barked and howled as they sought to out do their competition,

Hurunui YFC president Marcus White says they were not just talking about the dogs on show.

The large number of novelty acts conducted by owners were just as entertaining.

‘‘We had a lot of fun and it was all for a good cause as we were raising money to support several local charities.’’

He thanked all the sponsors and says the club was impressed with the response and is hoping to run the event on an annual basis.

Dog of all shapes and sizes were entered by adoring owners, from a miniature Chihuahua, to Labs and full blooded entire huntaways who gave it their best when commanded to speak.

They were entered in four categories — individual huntaway, terriers, teams of three and novelty.

All provided a lot of noisy entertainment.