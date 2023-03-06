Club celebrates 70 years

By ROBYN BRISTOW





Milestone . . . Oxford Garden Club members will gather to celebrate their 70th Jubilee on March 9. PHOTO: FILE

The Oxford Garden Club celebrates a milestone on March 9.

It is celebrating its 70th Jubilee with a get together and meal at the Oxford Club.

President Kay Thompson says the club is the strongest it has ever been, with a lot of new members joining as they become part of the Oxford community.

The club has a busy schedule of visiting gardens and competitions, and members share ideas and skills.

However, Kay says it is not all about gardening, and bus trips to see prized gardens.

The club has an emphasis on fellowship, and often have trips to the movies and outings for lunch or dinner.

Kay says they now also have men joining the club, with one — Ted Dring — recently being awarded a trophy in the Cut Flower competitions for the year.

There is a young mum, several who have been members for many years, and members from as far afield as Rangiora.

‘‘We cater for all ages.

‘‘Our aim is to be friendly and welcoming,’’ says Kay.

The celebration starts at 11am, and the meal is at 12.30pm.