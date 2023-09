Year 4 pupils (from left) Tini Tirikatene-Nash, Julia van Reenen, Lexi Wynn enjoy a cuddle with the lambs. Photos: Robyn Bristow

To celebrate the first day of Spring in North Canterbury, Cheviot Area School teacher Mel van Reenen and her children, Conrad, Fletcher and Julia, took their three pet lambs to school.

Doug, Ricky and Pompom enjoyed lots of attention, multiple feeds and even art work created in their honour.