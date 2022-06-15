'More food, more market stalls, more entertainment': Festival to light up Rangiroa

The MainPower Light Festival. Photo: Colleen Linnell

A dazzling display of lights in Rangiora early next month will brighten up the winter sky.

The MainPower Light Festival is being held on July 1 and 2 at Victoria Park, with a theme of “Bigger, Better, Brighter”, with a promise of a lot more light installations than at the inaugural event in 2020, and plenty of entertainment.

The lighting extravaganza will offer interactive installations, a fairy land of laser lights, neon, disco lights, glow toys and moire.

Events spokesman Karl Horwarth says some of the best light installations from installers who worked on Botanic D’Lights in Christchurch had been hand-picked for the event.

“Plus there is more food, more market stalls and more entertainment,” says Karl.

People can dance the night away on a UV dance floor, while enjoying the atmosphere.

There will be roving entertainers, a licensed bar, stalls, kid’s activities, and live music.

There is huge demand for tickets for the two night festival.

Organisers are confident the festival will shine brightly in early July and provide plenty of excitement for people keen for a good night out, after earlier attempts to run the festival were stymied by Covid-19 protocols.

It is $5 a ticket, or $20 for a family of five. To buy tickets go to rangioralightandsound.co.nz.

The gates open at 5pm each evening, with the show running through to 9pm.

Tickets already purchased for the postponed dates are valid for the new dates, with tickets able to be used to go to the festival on both nights.

The MainPower North Canterbury Lights photo competition will also run again this year.

The competition is open to anyone who would like to show their appreciation for places in North Canterbury, with a focus on what makes the region such a great place to live and using inspiration.

To submit a photo for entry in the competition, you must email your photo(s) with a description to rangioralightandsound@gmail.com by June 28. Use Photo Competition in the subject line. Multiple entries may be made to a maximum of five photos.

There is also a Night Lights competition where people can photograph the lights, and get some special effect shots, and enter them in the competition.

To enter you can tag the festival on facebook, using the hashtag #rangioralightfestival on instagram, or email rangioralightandsound@gmail.com and be in to win.

Competition finalists will have their work showcased in the North Canterbury News.