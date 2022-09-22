NC drivers perform well

Behind the front runners who garner the headlines at any motorsport event, there is always a series of torrid battles amongst the other drivers, all in search of a personal best time or placing.

At the Ashley Forest Rallysprint over the weekend, a horde of North Canterbury drivers faced the fastest minute of their lives and for Rangiora’s Peter Murch it was the hope that he would move a step further up the podium.

For the past three consecutive rally sprints he has had a hold on third place in the very competitive 0 › 1300cc class. This year he hoped to go one better.

But ahead of him was current 0-1300cc class champion, Chris Herdman also of Rangiora.

Both were part of the very strong Toyota Starlet group at the sprint and Peter knew he was up against time on the day.

“This is the fourth time I have faced the hill and I hoped to improve my best time of 1:14.02 that I set back in 2019 when they last ran the rallysprint.

He says his Suzuki powered Starlet struggled on the forest roads this year.

“Like many of the smaller cars, the road was a bit rougher and the ruts and soft conditions meant we all suffered.”

This reflected in his best time, a 1:16.57, but it was still enough for him to once again secure third in class behind Herdman.

Chris Herdman maintained his grip on the WasteCo NZ 0 ›1300cc class making it back to back wins when he made a 1:13.62 run.

Herdman 32, started his rallying as a 12 year old, co› driving for Graham Wilson. When he turned 16 he worked after school for two years in a bakery to save enough to buy his first rally car › a Toyota Starlet.

In the Parks Engineering 1301cc › 1600cc class, it was a race of the co›drivers. Winner Kerry Sloan of Dunsandel, and second placed Tim McDonald of Amberley, usually ride in the co›drivers seat but took the opportunity this year to show that they too can drive fast.

Young charger Ari Pettigrew in his BMW 318Ti, hounded many time 2wd champion Mosgiel's Chris Hey in the Scaffold Unlimited 2WD class for his second placing.

Former speedway driver Dwyane Kennett of Woodend suffered a spin at the infamous dipper in his Woodend Garage Subaru during one of his qualifying runs but still managed his best ever time of 1:10.45 at the event. He now looks forward to the long haul north for the WRC event in Auckland.

Ohoka’s David Nixon made his rallysprint debut over the weekend in an immaculate Subaru Impreza WRX rally car he took 10 years to build as a homage to the late great Colin McRae. His best time was a 1:08.87. Enough to make the final 32.

Mandeville’s Stefan Moser-Rust drove his Mitsubishi into the final 16 with a best time of 1:08.38.

Shane McKenzie of Rangiora, drove his 30 year old Mitsubishi VR4 into the final 32 with a 1:08.95 run.

Steve Pabst of Kaiapoi did a best time of 1:16.67 in his Holden Commodore, while Garry Mechen of Rangiora continued on his long career in motor sport with a best run of 1:26.27.

Sharing the driving of one of the very fast Semog Bravo cross cars, Rangiora’s Sean Haggarty was second in the class with a 1:02.96. while the youngest competitor this year, Harri Silcock also of Rangiora scored a best time was a 1:06.47.

Woodend’s David Ollis had his best run of the weekend on Sunday when he made the top 16 with his best time of 1:05.14. He too is off to the WRC NZ Rally next weekend.