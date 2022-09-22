Thursday, 22 September 2022

NC drivers perform well

    ncn_banner.png

    By john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. North Canterbury
    Stunning . . . Ohoka’s David Nixon made his rallysprint debut driving an immaculate Subaru...
    Stunning . . . Ohoka’s David Nixon made his rallysprint debut driving an immaculate Subaru Impreza WRX to a best time of 1:08.87. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Opps . . . Dwayne Kennett of Woodend gets a bit out of shape on his fourth run down the 2022...
    Opps . . . Dwayne Kennett of Woodend gets a bit out of shape on his fourth run down the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Sunday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Nearly did it . . . Tim McDonald of Amberley, had an off-course adventure after crossing the...
    Nearly did it . . . Tim McDonald of Amberley, had an off-course adventure after crossing the finishing line on one of his qualifying runs in his mark 2 Ford Escort at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Sunday. Despite this minor off he secured...
    Garry Mechen of Rangiora competes in his Toyota Starlet at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on...
    Garry Mechen of Rangiora competes in his Toyota Starlet at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Sunday. His fastest time on the day was PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Shane McKenzie of Rangiora in action driving his Mitsubishi VR4 at the 2022 Ashley Forest...
    Shane McKenzie of Rangiora in action driving his Mitsubishi VR4 at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Sunday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Going strong . . . Woodend driver Dave Ollis had his best run of the weekend on Sunday when he...
    Going strong . . . Woodend driver Dave Ollis had his best run of the weekend on Sunday when he made the top 16 with his best time of 1:05.14. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    David Quantock of Mount Pleasant, powers his Skoda AP4 rally car up hill at the 2022 Ashley...
    David Quantock of Mount Pleasant, powers his Skoda AP4 rally car up hill at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Sunday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Claiming third . . . Peter Murch of Rangiora won his fourth ‘third in class’ trophy with a time...
    Claiming third . . . Peter Murch of Rangiora won his fourth ‘third in class’ trophy with a time of 1:17.77. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Nice drive . . . Stefan Moser-Rust of Mandeville piloted his Mitsuibishi EVO 6 into the final 32...
    Nice drive . . . Stefan Moser-Rust of Mandeville piloted his Mitsuibishi EVO 6 into the final 32 at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Sunday. His fastest time on the day was 1:14.91. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Powerful Starlets . . . Chris Herdman of Rangiora, successfully defended his 2WD 0-1300cc title ....
    Powerful Starlets . . . Chris Herdman of Rangiora, successfully defended his 2WD 0-1300cc title . PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    A family outing . . .Watching the rally sprint at Ashley Forest were (from left) Dayne McKnight...
    A family outing . . .Watching the rally sprint at Ashley Forest were (from left) Dayne McKnight and Archer McKnight 7months, Aimee Swain and Ricardo Swain 2 , all of Waikuku Beach. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Steve Pabst of Kaiapoi, drove his Holden Commodore in the unlimited open category at the 2022...
    Steve Pabst of Kaiapoi, drove his Holden Commodore in the unlimited open category at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint over the weekend. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Make haste . . . Tim McIver of Christchurch races his Ford Escort 1977 BDA into third in his 2WD...
    Make haste . . . Tim McIver of Christchurch races his Ford Escort 1977 BDA into third in his 2WD class. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Paul Roughan of Blenheim climbs out of the start line holes at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint...
    Paul Roughan of Blenheim climbs out of the start line holes at the 2022 Ashley Forest Rallysprint on Sunday. His fastest time on the day was PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Seconds in it . . . It came down to mere hundreds of a second. Hayden Paddon driving his Hyundai...
    Seconds in it . . . It came down to mere hundreds of a second. Hayden Paddon driving his Hyundai Kona EV rally car won the Ashley Forest Rallysprint for 2022 with a time of 55.54, beating Sloan Cox whose best time was a 55.92. The course record stays...
    High speed corner . . .Justin Prattley of Christchurch. Full Group A rally car his Mazda 323. ...
    High speed corner . . .Justin Prattley of Christchurch. Full Group A rally car his Mazda 323. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Enjoying their rallysprint was Steve Marpole and his daughter Sarah 5, from the Ashley Village....
    Enjoying their rallysprint was Steve Marpole and his daughter Sarah 5, from the Ashley Village. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

     

    Behind the front runners who garner the headlines at any motorsport event, there is always a series of torrid battles amongst the other drivers, all in search of a personal best time or placing.

    At the Ashley Forest Rallysprint over the weekend, a horde of North Canterbury drivers faced the fastest minute of their lives and for Rangiora’s Peter Murch it was the hope that he would move a step further up the podium.

    For the past three consecutive rally sprints he has had a hold on third place in the very competitive 0 › 1300cc class. This year he hoped to go one better.

    But ahead of him was current 0-1300cc class champion, Chris Herdman also of Rangiora.

    Both were part of the very strong Toyota Starlet group at the sprint and Peter knew he was up against time on the day.

    “This is the fourth time I have faced the hill and I hoped to improve my best time of 1:14.02 that I set back in 2019 when they last ran the rallysprint.

    He says his Suzuki powered Starlet struggled on the forest roads this year.

    “Like many of the smaller cars, the road was a bit rougher and the ruts and soft conditions meant we all suffered.”

    This reflected in his best time, a 1:16.57, but it was still enough for him to once again secure third in class behind Herdman.

    Chris Herdman maintained his grip on the WasteCo NZ 0 ›1300cc class making it back to back wins when he made a 1:13.62 run.

    Herdman 32, started his rallying as a 12 year old, co› driving for Graham Wilson. When he turned 16 he worked after school for two years in a bakery to save enough to buy his first rally car › a Toyota Starlet.

    In the Parks Engineering 1301cc › 1600cc class, it was a race of the co›drivers. Winner Kerry Sloan of Dunsandel, and second placed Tim McDonald of Amberley, usually ride in the co›drivers seat but took the opportunity this year to show that they too can drive fast.

    Young charger Ari Pettigrew in his BMW 318Ti, hounded many time 2wd champion Mosgiel's Chris Hey in the Scaffold Unlimited 2WD class for his second placing.

    Former speedway driver Dwyane Kennett of Woodend suffered a spin at the infamous dipper in his Woodend Garage Subaru during one of his qualifying runs but still managed his best ever time of 1:10.45 at the event. He now looks forward to the long haul north for the WRC event in Auckland.

    Ohoka’s David Nixon made his rallysprint debut over the weekend in an immaculate Subaru Impreza WRX rally car he took 10 years to build as a homage to the late great Colin McRae. His best time was a 1:08.87. Enough to make the final 32.

    Mandeville’s Stefan Moser-Rust drove his Mitsubishi into the final 16 with a best time of 1:08.38.

    Shane McKenzie of Rangiora, drove his 30 year old Mitsubishi VR4 into the final 32 with a 1:08.95 run.

    Steve Pabst of Kaiapoi did a best time of 1:16.67 in his Holden Commodore, while Garry Mechen of Rangiora continued on his long career in motor sport with a best run of 1:26.27.

    Sharing the driving of one of the very fast Semog Bravo cross cars, Rangiora’s Sean Haggarty was second in the class with a 1:02.96. while the youngest competitor this year, Harri Silcock also of Rangiora scored a best time was a 1:06.47.

    Woodend’s David Ollis had his best run of the weekend on Sunday when he made the top 16 with his best time of 1:05.14. He too is off to the WRC NZ Rally next weekend.

     