Planned Hanmer Springs flyride stalls

    By Robyn Bristow
    A rider superimposed on to a Hanmer Springs background. Image: Supplied
    The brakes have been put on the development of a flyride at Hanmer Springs.

    Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa has asked the Hurunui District Council for its application for a resource consent to install and run the flyride to be suspended until further notice.

    It is proposed for the western face of the Conical Hill Reserve.

    Pools general manager Graeme Abbot said detailed planning has shown some poles will have to be moved because of the topography.

    "That side of the hill is undulating. Some of the poles need to be increased in height, and more pines need to be cut down than initially thought."

    He said this is considered a big change, and came to light after the consent application was lodged.

    "The information on the consent was not as accurate as we would like, so we have put it on hold until we have all the detail," Abbott said.

    Once all the information is gathered, it will be taken back to the community and council officers, before the process starts again.

    Abbot says the pause will not put the project behind or affect its funding.

    The proposed flyride consists of a cable track system on seven poles. The ride is provided in trolleys suspended from the cable track. The flyride changes direction at each pole. There is a platform at the start and finish.

    It is being funded by $2.123 million from the government’s infrastructure funding scheme and $123,000 from the Provincial Growth Fund.

