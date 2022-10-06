Springs flowers brighten the day

Second place . . . Joselyn Styles 7, accompanied by her mother Stephanie Styles (left) and her grandmother Nancy Milne was surprised at her second placing in the collage with fabric pieces, childrens’ craft section when they visited the flower show. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The Woodend Community Centre was ablaze with colour last Saturday as the 89th annual Woodend Spring Flower Show took root.

Show president Shirley Wheeler said it was a wonderful sight as 1119 entries in all classes overflowed the tables arranged in the three rooms used for the show.

‘‘We are so happy to be following on from the very successful 2020 show after Covid made it hard for us to hold one last year,‘‘ she said.

‘‘We have been impressed by the high standard of all entries especially those by the young children who entered in the craft classes.

‘‘This year we are so proud it has been a success and very happy with the numbers entered for the judged sections of the show.’’

Mrs Wheeler says this year there has been a good growing season and this was reflected in the large number of blooms offered.

‘‘We are already planning for next years event and hope to encourage more children to enter the flower sections,’’ she said.

As she was wheeled around the display tables by her nephew Brendan Harris, 94 year›old Phyllis Sheppard talked of the times she used to be part of the annual show and how she had been a keen gardner since her childhood in the area.

‘‘All the blooms are lovely and colourful,’’ she said. On display to compliment the hundreds of bright blooms and cut spring flowers were vegetables, baking, childrens craft, photos and drawings, plus a number of professionally made floral arraignments.