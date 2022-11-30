Vandals go on 'mindless' $250k damage spree at subdivision

A loader got stuck in a culvert after vandals ran amok at Ravenswood near Woodend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Vandals caused more than $250,000 in damage to vehicles and site buildings at Ravenswood last weekend, shocking contractors working at the development near Woodend.

Civil contractor Taggart Earthmoving Ltd’s chief executive officer Paul Taggart says he has never seen or experienced this level of damage done on a work site in the 70 year history of the family owning the Rangiora-based business.

‘‘Whoever it was that did this was there for a long time on Saturday evening, making a lot of noise which someone should have seen and heard,’’ he says.

This was the second time the contractors' site has been targeted by vandals.

The first attack a few weeks ago resulted in smashed windows and a truck set on fire.

But in Saturday night’s attack, 50 vehicle windows were smashed, three loaders stolen and driven like dodgem cars around the site, smashing into other vehicles stored on site and causing further damage to them.

He says a sub contractor’s loader was then taken, and during its journey towards the nearby Supermarket, was driven into a culvert where it was abandoned.

The vandals also tagged vehicles and buildings.

Mr Taggart said it is just outright mindless vandalism on a scale no one has seen before.

‘‘I’m very disappointed.

‘‘It’s so obvious they were there for a long time, made a lot of noise and yet the Police have indicated they have no leads to go on at present.

‘‘That is where we need the public’s help.’’

A Taggart grader with its window smashed. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

He believes both attacks were carried out in broad daylight after staff had finished for the day.

‘‘Someone must have seen or heard them and thought why were they (Taggarts and other sub contractors) still working that late on a Saturday night.’’

He said damage to the major vehicles was valued at over $100,000, while damage to other vehicles and facilities plus the downtime and the expense of repairs worked out at another $150,000.

Mr Taggart says they have increased security on site now with extra alarms and video surveillance cameras.

‘‘We are now in a position to see anyone coming into our site. We will catch them if they come back as we want to see them caught and dealt with.

‘‘This sort of damage impacts on the lives and well-being of our staff ,” he said.

Taggart's has been based at the 150ha Ravenswood site for the past four years and its contract for roading and civil works will continue there until June 2023.

‘‘It’s a major project contract for us and it has provided a lot of long-term jobs for our staff and people in our community.

‘‘These vandals have made it hard for everyone working here.’’