Demolition team levels fire-damaged tavern

The remains of the Kirwee Tavern. Photo: Supplied

The Kirwee Tavern has been demolished after being destroyed in a fire last year.

Work on demolishing the Kirwee Tavern finished last week after it began late last month.

Licensee Steve Evans said they also found a second deep cellar that was not known about.

He revealed photos of the hidden cellar on Facebook yesterday.

The Kirwee Tavern was almost completely destroyed when a fire broke out in the late hours of Christmas Eve.

About 60 firefighters were needed from across Canterbury to tackle the blaze.

The fire damaged Kirwee Tavern. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The cause of the fire was found to be an electrical fault due to old wiring.

Evans said negotiations have started with the insurance company for a rebuild of the tavern.

“Quite a few items have been marked to be incorporated into the ‘New Wee'.

"I will keep you updated in due course.”

In December last year, the Selwyn District licensing committee released its decision to unanimously refuse the renewal of the on and off liquor licences held by Evansbury​ Holdings Ltd, of which Evans is sole director.

In January, Evans appealed the decision to decline the renewal of the licences.