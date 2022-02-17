Foodstuffs joins airport to oppose Rolleston rezoning application

Developers applying to rezone land in east Rolleston for up to 660 sections are facing opposition from two big corporate players.

Foodstuffs (South Island) Ltd and Christchurch International Airport Ltd were represented at a two-day hearing last week for the rezoning application pertaining to 53ha rural land, bounded by Levi, Lincoln Rolleston Rds and Nobeline Drive.

The supermarket giant expects to begin building a Pak’n Save at the site this year and wants developers to modify their plans. Christchurch International Airport Ltd opposed homes being built in its air noise contour zone.

Four Stars Development Ltd and Gould Developments Ltd have applied to the Selwyn District Council to rezone the land. The application is categorised as Plan Change 71.

The Pak’n Save site at 157 Levi Rd is within the PC71 area. The 7ha block, with a capital value of $7 million, was bought by Foodstuffs last year as the PC71 submission process was under way. Property development manager Rebecca Parish said in written evidence before hearing commissioner, David Caldwell, the company had been analysing the grocery market in Selwyn since it first built New World Rolleston, based on factors such as customer spend, household income and future growth.

It had been investigating suitable sites for 12 years, but there were none large enough in the town centre. While it was granted resource consent for a Pak’n Save on its New World Rolleston site, it was now instead planning this at the new Levi Rd site.

A map showing the proposed site of plan change 71. Image: selwyn.govt.nz

Project resource consents had been lodged for the development, expected to permanently employ 260 people.

“If consent is granted, construction of the Pak’n Save supermarket would commence following receipt of building consent, estimated to be October, with completion within 12 months,” she said.

Foodstuffs was concerned residents would complain about noise and amenity effects and that traffic and pedestrian connections from the development to the supermarket site were impossible and unsafe. PC71 would need modifications such as setbacks, acoustic fencing and removal of the proposed transport and pedestrian links.

Christchurch International Airport Ltd environment and planning manager Felicity Blackmore spoke at the hearing. In her evidence, she said the airport could not support a development where future residents "could be subject to undesirable amenity levels due to aircraft noise".

A portion of PC71, with 220 sections, was located within the current 50dB Ldn Air Noise Contour. While the contour was to be updated, there was not enough evidence about where it would lie and it may not shift off the area.

Planes landing and taking off from the airport's main runway fly over the Selwyn district.

“In fact, the PC71 site is directly under current and future flight paths,” Blackmore said.

“A large body of national and international experience and research demonstrates that if a group of residents are annoyed by airport noise then they are likely to seek to have the operations of airports curtailed either through curfews and/or impose restrictions on the type of aircraft which can operate at those airports.”

After considering all the evidence, Caldwell will make a recommendation to the district council as to whether or not it should approve PC71.



