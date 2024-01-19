Fundraiser to help cancer victims

Given four-to five months to live, Liz Morrish has organised a fundraiser to help fellow cancer sufferers. Photo: Supplied

Liz Morrish has a good reason to make every day a good day - she has been given only four to five months to live.

The 68-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer five years ago and, after a number of operations, thought she was in the clear.

“December 2022 they discovered it had metastasised into my lungs so it was then stage four terminal cancer.

“So I’ve had 13 rounds of chemo, two different lots of drugs, both stopped working.

“So there are no more options for me drug-wise, unless you pay for it which is exorbitant, and no guarantees of making much difference.

“It’s pretty tough,” Liz said.

Liz does not want to think about the time she has left.

Instead, having lived in Lincoln all her life on her family’s 150-year-old farm, she decided to do something to help the community.

Liz and friends have organised a game of walking netball on Sunday at the Lincoln Event Centre, with funds going to the Selwyn Cancer Society.

“The fundraiser is about helping those who are less fortunate than I am, because cancer does not choose those who can afford help and treatment,” she said.

Always sporty, Liz has played netball, badminton, tennis, and more recently golf.

“I’ve got to keep doing something,” she said.

Lincoln-based teams the Lustys and Springlincs, which have been playing netball locally and at the masters games over the past 25 years, will face off again for the good cause.

“We’ve been rivals and friends for many years and over a couple of wines we decided to do something.

“We’re all too old to actually play netball so we decided to do a walking netball, which is actually a sport.”

Liz said she has received great support from Lincoln businesses, which have provided items for raffles for the fundraiser.

“It has been fabulous, not one single person turned me down. It has been so generous so I’m blown away and very humbled.”

Helping organise the afternoon is Lincoln resident Carol Townsend.

“The Lincoln community is very caring . . . and Liz is such a lovely person,” Carol said.

As well as the lung cancer, Liz also has a tumour in her lower groin and in the past fortnight found out the cancer has spread even further.

“Last week I lost the use of my right hand completely . . . ended up a night in hospital and had a brain scan, and it has now moved into my brain.”

This time there may be options for surgery or radiation treatment to regain control of her right hand, but Liz is yet to decide on whether she’ll pursue them.

Along with the fundraiser Liz has decided to get some bucket list travel items ticked off.

“This week we’re going down south. I’ve always wanted to go to Doubtful Sound and have a look around if they can get me in a kayak . . . my ultimate one is to go to Rarotonga.

“I’m making the most of everything now, there’s no point sitting at home saying ‘poor me’, I have to create the best memories I can from now on in.”