More food outlets targeted by burglar

Two more eateries in Lincoln were broken into over the weekend.

About 5.30am on Saturday, Mexicali Fresh, Burger Wisconsin (which share a building) and Robert Harris on Vernon Dr had their front doors smashed in.

It comes after Mughal Kitchen and NomNom Kitchen on also Vernon Dr, Cinnamon Spice Indian Cuisine on Eastfield Dr and Street Side Thai Eatery in Prebbleton were also broken into earlier this month.

CCTV footage from Mexicali Fresh showed a person using a tool to smash the glass.

Owner Sam Patel said the business had been unable to open on Saturday due to a damaged cash register.