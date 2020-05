Photo: File

Firefighters have brought a vegetation fire on the side of a rural Canterbury road under control this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said two fire engines were required to control and put out the scrub fire next to Ellesmere Junction Rd in Springston about 7.40am on Friday.

The cause of the fire is unknown but fire crews prevented it from spreading, the FENZ spokesperson said.

No injuries have been reported.