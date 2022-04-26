Young builder nails Canterbury top apprentice challenge

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 20-year-old from Dunsandel won the New Zealand Certified Builders regional apprentice challenge on April 9.
Eight entrants were given just eight hours to build a park bench to specific design plans, and Michael received the top score overall.
The finished products were assessed on their the quality of workmanship, including measuring, cutting and assembly.
Michael is undertaking his apprenticeship at Taylormade Builders.
He has now earned a place in the national final representing Canterbury.
He will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.
NZCB industry pathways and apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said the competition highlighted a high-calibre of apprentices following a record uptake of building apprenticeships in recent years.
"Nationwide, we’re seeing increasing numbers of eager and talented apprentices entering the trade from a variety of backgrounds," Matthews said.
"The regional competitions have really set the bar for what excellence looks like ahead of the national final."
The park benches from the regional competition were auctioned off on TradeMe last Monday, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society of New Zealand.