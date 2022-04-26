Young builder nails Canterbury top apprentice challenge

Dan Michael of Dunsandel is off to the national apprenticeship finals after winning the regional competition. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury builder Dan Michael has been named the region’s top apprentice.

The 20-year-old from Dunsandel won the New Zealand Certified Builders regional apprentice challenge on April 9.

Eight entrants were given just eight hours to build a park bench to specific design plans, and Michael received the top score overall.

The finished products were assessed on their the quality of workmanship, including measuring, cutting and assembly.

Michael is undertaking his apprenticeship at Taylormade Builders.

He has now earned a place in the national final representing Canterbury.

He will compete against 19 other regional winners from across New Zealand for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.

Dan Michael will make his way to Hamilton for the national final in November. Photo: Supplied

The national final will be held at the NZCB annual conference in Hamilton in November.

NZCB industry pathways and apprenticeship manager Nick Matthews said the competition highlighted a high-calibre of apprentices following a record uptake of building apprenticeships in recent years.

"Nationwide, we’re seeing increasing numbers of eager and talented apprentices entering the trade from a variety of backgrounds," Matthews said.

"The regional competitions have really set the bar for what excellence looks like ahead of the national final."

The park benches from the regional competition were auctioned off on TradeMe last Monday, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society of New Zealand.