Former Moeraki restaurant Fleurs Place on the market

The former Fleurs Place restaurant at Moeraki is for sale by deadline private treaty. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Just like its owner, 169 Haven St in Moeraki is described as having an "abundance of character".

The property, which housed celebrated restaurant Fleurs Place, the domain of inimitable restaurateur Fleur Sullivan, is on the market, having been closed since the Covid pandemic.

The restaurant, on the shores of the Moeraki harbour, was established on an early whaling station site in 2002 and was built from gathered collectables and demolition materials from all over New Zealand.

Ms Sullivan initially made her mark in Central Otago at Olivers restaurant, before further carving her name in the history of the country’s foodie scene with the creation of Fleurs Place, which specialised in fresh fish straight from local fishing boats.

When British television chef and restaurateur Rick Stein was told he could choose to go anywhere in the world to write a travel article for English newspaper the Daily Mail, he chose Fleurs Place.

The restaurant’s closure for the past few years was attributed to the hospitality rules during the early stages of the Covid pandemic and a largely unvaccinated workforce. Last year, Ms Sullivan told Frank Film she was selling up and, while it had taken a long time, she was at peace with not opening again.

