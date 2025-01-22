One dead after crash near Temuka

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash north of Temuka this afternoon.
The crash on Milford Clandeboye Rd was reported at 12.40pm, a police spokesperson said in a statement.
A second person was transported to hospital with critical injuries.
The road is currently closed while the serious crash unit conducts a scene examination.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.