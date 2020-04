Here's how day 12 of the lockdown looked through the lens in Christchurch.

All photos are taken from a safe distance, and we comply with best safety practice during these trying times.

Godley Statue, Cathedral Square.

Papanui Rd.

Work halted on the Metro Sports Facility.

Lincoln Rd, Addington.

Rubbish littered around a collection bin on Grampian Rd, Casebrook.

Follow the leader on Rutland Street, St Albans.

Walking the dogs on Wilsons Rd, St Martins.

Out for some exercise on Wilsons Rd, St Martins.