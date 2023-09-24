Central Otago winemaker comes out on top at competition

While the weather raged outside, five young vintners were hard at work inside a Cromwell warehouse, vying for a place at the Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year competition.

The competition was held on Thursday and tested competitors on all things winemaking, from general knowledge and essay writing to laboratory skills.

Eliana Leal from Amisfield, in Lake Hayes, was crowned the winner.

She had a background in biotechnology but loved the wine industry because of the people.

"They are so passionate about it."

The best feeling was to open a bottle of wine that she helped to make.

Winemaker Eliana Leal demonstrates how to blend wines during Thursday’s Central Otago Young Winemaker of the Year competition. Ms Leal went on to win the competition. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

She had been studying for the competition for several weeks but said her on-the-job training helped her prepare as well.

"You always try to prepare ... the best thing is just to enjoy it and just challenge yourself."

It was her second time competing.

Her colleague Paiqi Oscar Cau was runner-up and Callum Scarborough from Felton Road, in Bannockburn, came third.

New Zealand Winemaker of the Year national co-ordinator Nicky Grandorge said the competition aimed to replicate the role of a senior winemaker.

One task had the winemakers blending their own wine then marketing it to judges. The wines were served to guests at the presentation dinner that evening.

Ms Leal will compete at the national finals on October 31, held in Waipara, North Canterbury.

By Ruby Shaw