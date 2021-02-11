Thursday, 11 February 2021

Bruce Springsteen faces drink driving charge after arrest

    1. Canterbury
    2. Lifestyle
    3. Entertainment

    Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink-driving charge in New Jersey. Photo: Getty Images
    Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink-driving charge in New Jersey. Photo: Getty Images
    Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

    "The Boss," whose career of more than 50 years has often highlighted his home state of New Jersey and its shore scene, received the citations on Nov. 14 at Sandy Hook, a strip of beach that extends into the Atlantic just south of New York City, the spokeswoman said.

    "Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process," Daphne Yun, spokeswoman for the National Park Service's Gateway National Recreation Area, said by email.

    Springsteen was also cited for consuming alcohol in a closed area, she said.

    Four of Springsteen's representatives, including two lawyers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The Gateway National Recreation Area is a single park that combines Sandy Hook, part of the oceanfront section of New York City's Staten Island and Jamaica Bay and an oceanfront strip that includes Jacob Riis Park.

    The celebrity news website TMZ, which initially reported the incident earlier on Wednesday, said Springsteen has a court appearance scheduled “in the next few weeks.”

    Springsteen most recently came to the public eye on Sunday in a Super Bowl advertisement in which he spoke of reuniting a divided America in a two-minute video titled "The Middle" sponsored by Jeep.

    -Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski

    Reuters

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter