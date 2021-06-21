Monday, 21 June 2021

Lorraine Downes finds love again with millionaire businessman

    Lorraine Downes and Glenn Cotterill have found happiness. Photo: Supplied via NZH
    One of New Zealand's most beautiful and beloved women has found happiness once again, after she lost the love of her life, Kiwi cricketing legend Martin Crowe, to cancer five years ago.

    Former Miss Universe, Lorraine Downes, is in a relationship with multimillionaire Glenn Cotterill nicknamed "The Grocer" for his success in supermarkets.

    Spy understands Lorraine and Glenn met in late January.

    They were introduced through close friends and family and have since been inseparable, including sharing a picturesque holiday in Queenstown.

    They both recently updated their Facebook pages to reflect they're "in relationships", but did not mention with whom.

    Spy understands the couple just want to move forward with their newly-found connection, enjoy being with each other and focus on their relationship, not the past.

    Downes, after winning Miss Universe in 1983, made a name for herself as a leading figure in the fashion and beauty industry.

    Last August, the former Dancing with the Stars winner, appeared on the Rialto Channel presenting Fashion's Front Row, a series of fashion documentaries.

    Later this year she will feature in the documentary The Rise and Fall of the Miss New Zealand Competition.

     

     

    NZ Herald

