Post-punk Christchurch explored in new film

It's 1979 in Ōtautahi Christchurch and an energetic underground punk scene is spewing up. It's decades before the internet, with the very latest overseas sounds dribbling in slowly by import. Records shipped all the way from the UK.

This is the fertile and nostalgic setting for Sydney-based director Jonathan Ogilvie's excellent fourth feature film, Head South. It's premiering in Aotearoa New Zealand at this year's Whānau Mārama New Zealand International Film Festival.

He spoke to RNZ's Culture 101.

Bridging the cultural generation gap, the film stars singer-songwriter Benee, aka Stella Bennett. Benee impresses in her acting debut, playing a chemist shop assistant turned lead guitarist in a hastily assembled post punk outfit, The Daleks. The rhythm-presets on her parents' home organ stand in as the band's drummer.

As that organ suggests, the domestic retro styles of 45 years ago are lovingly detailed in Head South. But it's also pre-quake Ōtautahi that's been carefully recreated.

Ogilvie employs close-ups and what iconic monuments and buildings still stand, with a particular attention to the celebrated architecture of 'Christchurch modern'.

Even the gritty iconic punk club of the day is recreated - Mollet Street's Club De Rox. On the soundtrack? Everything from Toy Love to Wire.

Based loosely on autobiography, this is Jonathan Ogilvie's tribute to his own youth and the moment he recalls the world "going widescreen".

That was when - thanks to a parcel from his brother in London - he first heard John Lydon's post-Sex Pistols group Public Image Limited. Like his teenage protagonist Angus (Ed Oxenbould), hearing this record saw Ogilvie pick up the bass guitar. And that same bass guitar, Ogilvie tells us, is Angus' in the film.

Ed Oxenbould in Head South. Photo: Supplied

While he has gone on to make feature films in Australia starring the likes of Hugo Weaving, Head South is Ogilvie's first New Zealand feature. He's probably best known here for filming the band Straitjacket Fits in the '80s hurtling through the Lyttelton tunnel on a trailer, for his video for their early hit 'She Speeds'.

The Fits' lead singer Shayne Carter has even contributed to the soundtrack to Head South, and many of the artistic friends Ogilvie made back in the day are involved behind or in front of the camera.

Back in the day, Ogilvie co-founded two-bass-guitars-and-drums outfit YFC. They were at first known as Youth for Christ, until they ran into a spot of trouble with the Christian organisation.

YFC built up a strong reputation, releasing an EP (and later compilation album), touring nationally and picking up support slots for the likes of Australian groups The Birthday Party and Hunters and Collectors.

It's Ogilvie's songs you hear The Daleks play in the film, and he tells Culture 101 a new YFC release is imminent, as is hopefully the Head South soundtrack.

Head South premiered as the opening night feature earlier this year at the celebrated Rotterdam Film Festival before playing at Australian festivals. Now, it faces its home crowd. It screens as part of the Whānau Mārama NZ International Film Festival in all its centres and then opens the festival in Ōtautahi Christchurch with screenings from 15 to 29 August.