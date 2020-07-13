Rare conifers planted in Botanic Gardens

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Six wollemi pines - which have just been planted - can be found in an avenue near the Visitor Centre, said Botanic Gardens director Wolfgang Bopp.
They join another specimen of the tree growing near the children’s playground, which in 2013 was the first wollemi planted in New Zealand.
One of the world’s oldest tree species, wollemi pines were thought to be extinct until they were discovered by a park ranger in 1994 in Wollemi National Park near Sydney.
"Fewer than 100 mature trees are known in the wild and their native habitat was preserved by firefighters during last summer’s Australian bush fires," Bopp said.
"They are now being grown in botanic gardens around the world to ensure their survival in case their native habitat is destroyed, or pests or diseases cause damage.
"The discovery of living examples of Wollemia nobilis was one of the most remarkable conifer discoveries of the 20th century.
"It’s also a fitting location because there’s an araucaria nearby, an evergreen conifer which is another ancient tree and also considered a close relative of the Wollemi.
"We also have the palm collection in that area which is full of interesting shapes and forms.
"The wollemi will never get big enough to block the view through to the conservatories and the intention is that they will provide a beautiful frame for the angular buildings."
Bopp said another group of wollemi pines will be planted in the gardens’ developing Gondwana garden.
"The name of the trees is taken from the national park they were found in, and nobilis meaning noble and excellent. It's also a nod to the park ranger who discovered the trees, David Noble."