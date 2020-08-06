Rod Stewart's Dunedin concert postponed

Dunedin fans will have to wait to see Rockin' Rod under the roof.

Rod Stewart's New Zealand and Australia tour has been postponed until April 2022, due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, Live Nation has announced.

The rocker, who has topped the charts with hits such as Maggie May and Baby Jane, was due to play Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 11.

All existing tickets for the Dunedin performance will remain valid for the new date without the need to exchange.

Those unable to attend the rescheduled show will be entitled to a full refund from their point of purchase.

''Live Nation apologises to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by these rescheduled dates, and thanks fans for their support and understanding during these unprecedented circumstances,'' Live Nation's statement said.

Dunedin Venues Management Ltd chief executive Terry Davies recently said its statement of intent for the year ending June 30, 2021, made the prediction that international acts might not return to the stadium until "late 2021", but that the comment was just that, a prediction, as there were many unknowns.

The Hella Mega Tour, headlined by Green Day, scheduled to play at the stadium on November 20, was cancelled three weeks ago.

The rescheduled dates for the New Zealand concerts are:

Dunedin - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Wednesday April 6, 2022 (Previously Wednesday Nov 11, 2020)

Napier - Mission Estate Winery, Saturday, April 9, 2022 (Previously Saturday Nov 14, 2020)

Napier - Mission Estate Winery, Sunday, Apr 10, 2022 (Previously Sunday Nov 15, 2020)