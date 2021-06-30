Snow welcomed by ski fields

A bitterly cold southerly blast has provided a welcome boost for southern ski fields battling a lack of snow.

Despite the worst of the weather having passed, the MetService is urging motorists to be cautious of icy conditions this morning.

As at 7am all southern highways were open except for State Highway 87 Outram-Kyeburn.

While the snow was disruptive for some, the South's ski fields were lapping it up.

Coronet Peak will open for the first time this season today, having received a good snow dump of 25cm.

Ski area manager Nigel Kerr said they were able to add to the fresh fall by using snow guns.

"It's allowed us to lock in running Coronet Express and Meadows chairlifts along with the conveyor carpets on beginner slopes.’’

From July 5, the pause on the transtasman bubble will lift for South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria.

NZSki communications manager Libby Baron said the company was "thrilled’’ some Australians would be able to visit over the school holiday period.

Commuters battled difficult conditions in Queenstown yesterday morning, including people heading to The Remarkables.

Standing before the building blocks of their snowman, in Brockville, Dunedin, are (back from left) Kalani, Tialetapu (1) and Rachel Malae, (front from left) Lagitagaloa (9), Iese (6), Viliamu (10) and Niututoatasi Malae (10). PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Opening was delayed because of strong winds, avalanche risk and the icy road conditions. Queues formed around the block for the buses to the ski field.

About 22cm fell at Cardrona and Treble Cone ski fields.

Cardrona will reopen today, although the snow was wind-affected and drifts were about half a metre high in some places.

Cardrona and Treble communications manager Jen Houltham said more snow would need to be made at Treble Cone.

At the Snow Farm cross-country ski area on the Pisa Range, 13 staff were working hard to open the facilities by Saturday.

MetService meteorologist April Clark warned cold temperatures would linger.

Road users would need to be careful this morning, as ice could be more dangerous than snow.

People should also stay away from the coast, as the heavy swells of up to 8m could take a long time to subside, she said.