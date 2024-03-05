Abandoned yacht could be sold for $1

Moorings Otago Ltd owner, Kevin Waters, looks out at the abandoned yacht. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If a yacht abandoned in Port Chalmers is not picked up soon, it will be listed on TradeMe for a dollar, the mooring owner says.

Moorings Otago Ltd owner Kevin Waters loaned his mooring to Christopher Stephens to park his yacht about three years ago.

He said he had not heard from him in about two years.

"I’ve got his cellphone number and I’ve got his email, his phone still works and his emails still go through but I’ve had no reply whatsoever."

Mr Waters said Mr Stephens paid him rent initially for about 6 months.

However, he told him he was struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic and stopped paying rent.

"I haven’t heard from him since," Mr Waters said.

"Look, I’m a reasonable bloke and if he came and wanted to remove it off the mooring tomorrow he can do that.

"I’m not worried about the money, I just want my mooring back."

He said if Mr Stephens did not get back to him, he would list the yacht on TradeMe.

He was happy to sell it for a dollar as long as it was removed from his mooring.

Mr Stephens did not respond to a request from the Otago Daily Times for comment.

Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said abandoned vessels were a national issue.

Over time they ended up in a "sorry state" and the council would have to chase owners for recovery costs when they eventually sank.

Sunken vessels caused either navigational issues or pollution issues because of the fuel and oil in them, he said.

"If there is pollution involved you do your utmost to recover cost from the owner but if that is not possible then you can recover pollution cost from the national pollution fund so that's a tax on ratepayers."

Mr Rushbrook said most of the time owners came out of the woodwork in these scenarios.

