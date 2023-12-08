Anger over dog locked in car

A Dunedin dog owner confronted about his pet being locked in a hot car threatened to 'bash heads in'.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Richmond St, Forbury, address at 2.30pm yesterday.

Workers at a nearby premises were concerned about a dog that was locked inside a vehicle.

The owner of the dog returned, and when confronted, threatened to ‘‘bash the workers’ heads in,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The owner left with the dog in the car and some associates, he said.

Inquiries were still ongoing to speak with the occupant of the vehicle and police had identified the registration number, he said.

