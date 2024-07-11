Elderly driver 'reverses into car in panic'

A 97-year-old man on his way home to Dunedin crashed into two vehicles while attempting to turn and reverse, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to George St at the intersection of Pine Hill Rd at 6.25pm yesterday.

A motorist returning to Dunedin from Waitati hit a kerb while turning onto George St, causing him to cross the centre line and crash into an oncoming vehicle.

The man then panicked, put the car into reverse and backed into the car behind him.

No injuries were reported.

