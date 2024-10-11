Family of man killed in assault say 'the Government must pay' to repatriate body

Luke Smith died after an assault in Welllington on the weekend. Photo: Supplied

The mother of the man who died after an assault on Wellington's Courtenay Place is demanding the Government help pay for him to be repatriated to South Africa.

She said the streets are not safe here, and the family was sold a false dream about Aotearoa.

Luke Smith was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, and subsequently died overnight Monday when his support was removed.

Natasha Smith, and her husband Brian, moved from South Africa to New Zealand less than a year ago, hoping for a better life.

Speaking from her home in Upper Hutt, Natasha said they were a tight-knit family and incredibly close to each other.

"Luke was such a lovely person, such a humble child, such a respectful child. I never had any problems with Luke.

"He could tell me everything and anything ... he and his father's relationship was like two brothers.

"[Luke] was our life. I've been robbed. Luke's life, my grandchildren, my husband's legacy."

She said they were sold a false dream about New Zealand and wanted return to her home country.

"When you apply to New Zealand, they paint you this picture, they're selling you this dream.

"It's so safe ... and look what happened. Honestly, I feel like going back, because this is not the dream I was looking for."

Natasha Smith said the family could never have prepared for the emotional, nor financial burden, of repatriating their son.

"I feel, because it happened in this country, the government must pay ... they must give us the proper burial for Luke.

"They must see that we travel, and Luke's body travels, to South Africa.

"I mean, it happened here, and we weren't prepared for this and obviously financially we are not stable."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said repatriation was a matter for the South African High Commission.

The South African High Commission said it was "saddened by the news" and had reached out to Luke Smith's family to "offer its condolences and assistance with the administrative aspects" of his repatriation.

The Prime Minister's Office is yet to respond to RNZ's request to comment.

'It's just devastating' - says friend of Luke's

David Walters is a friend of Luke Smith's and was with him earlier in the night before the incident.

Walters said they had discussed the 21-year-old's plans for the future - to study a trade in South Africa, before returning to Aotearoa.

"He knew exactly what he wanted to do ... And it's so sad that he is still returning to South Africa never to come back and make a home in New Zealand.

"It's just devastating what has happened."

He said meeting Luke's parents for the first time at the hospital, he was lost for words.

"There are terms when you lose your parent you become an orphan ... but when you lose your child it's so bad that there's not even a name for it.

"He was just taken away so brutally and unnecessarily it breaks my heart."

He said a Givealittle page had been set up for Luke's family to help with the "overwhelming" cost of repatriation and funeral arrangements.

A memorial will be held in Trentham on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BlackHouse, an online space dedicated to "African, African-NZers, and the Black Diaspora in Aotearoa" invited members of the community to stand in support of Luke's parents.

Police launched a homicide inquiry on Tuesday and said a 29-year-old man had been charged with reckless disregard.

They said more charges could follow.

He is due to reappear in Wellington's District Court later this month.

$5m to boosting city safety - mayor

Walters said the assault on Luke Smith had left him fearful for his children's safety in Wellington after dark.

He is a DJ, and he questioned whether he would host further gigs in the city.

However, police maintain that violence in Wellington's CBD has not become worse.

Wellington Acting Area Commander Jason McCarthy said despite feedback about safety concerns, the data and anecdotal evidence did not support the feeling of escalating violence in the capital's entertainment strip.

But, he said, the public feeling unsafe was something the council and police wanted to address.

In addition to deploying more staff on busy nights, submissions on how to address public safety concerns - including from bars and restaurants in the area - were being reviewed.

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said the incident on Courtenay Place was "devastating" and that her thoughts were with Smith's family and friends.

She said improving safety in the city was a priority for her and that in its recent Long Term Plan the council had dedicated $5m to boosting city safety.

Whanau said council staff were developing a new city safety plan, working alongside other agencies like police, health, housing and community organisations, to address crime, anti-social behaviour and its root causes.