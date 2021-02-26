KFC worker latest community case in NZ

KFC Botany Downs. Photo: Google Maps

There has been one new community case reported today - a KFC worker who was on a shift at the Botany Downs store earlier this week.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said there were also two new border cases.

The new community case - Case L - is a person linked to the Auckland February cases and has been in quarantine since Tuesday.

But they did work at KFC Botany Downs between 3.30pm on Monday and 12.30am on Tuesday.

"This person was tested on arrival into quarantine and returned a negative result. This individual then developed symptoms and returned a positive test. As the person was possibly infectious for up to 48 hours prior to developing symptoms, Case L's workplace is being treated as a location of interest."

The Ministry said there are 11 close plus contacts who worked at the same time as the new case. These people will be tested and required to isolate for 14 days along with their household contacts.

Members of the public who entered the store between 3.30pm on Monday and 12.30am on Tuesday are close contacts and should isolate at home for the remainder of the 14 day period, and be tested on day 5 (tomorrow) and day 12.

Those who when through the KFC drive through during that time have been designated as 'casual plus contacts' and should isolate at home until a negative day 5 test result is returned.

"We are asking anyone affected by this latest KFC exposure event to get tested tomorrow not today to limit waiting times at testing centres. All contacts should call Healthline."

Yesterday there were three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, but no new community cases.

The last community cases before today were reported on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said it was reclassifying 1525 staff and students at Papatoetoe High School, which is at the centre of Auckland's Covid-19 cluster, as Casual Plus contacts of Case A.

There has been some confusion over the ministry's contact categories following the latest cluster with pressure mounting to prioritise vaccines for South Auckland.