Murder victim stabbed 22 times in bath

A 61-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to murder after admitting stabbing her partner in the bath. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A 61-year-old Dunedin woman has pleaded guilty to murder after stabbing her partner 22 times while he was in the bath.Her partner returned home to their Tainui address at 4.30pm on May 18 and less than 45 minutes later the man was dead after being stabbed 22 times.

The victim suffered fatal stab wounds to his lungs, liver and left subclavian artery.

At 5.15pm the woman sent a message to a family member telling them, “I love you guys, I’m sorry for what I’ve done.”

The woman’s name and occupation remain suppressed and she is set to appear for sentencing on October 4.

